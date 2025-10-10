Chiefs announce Nasreddine Nabi exit





The Soweto giants said on Friday that the parties had “mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis following constructive engagements”.





Nabi has been absent from the club since last month amid discussions about his possible exit.





He was nowhere to be seen when Chiefs lost on penalties to Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout Cup after goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari refused to be substituted just before the shootout.





The Tunisian, who took charge of the club at the beginning of last season, ended Amakhosi’s 10-year trophy drought by lifting the Nedbank Cup.





However, Chiefs’ ninth-placed finish in the league has led to intense speculation about Nabi’s future at Naturena.





The 2025/26 season started brightly, with four wins in the first five games before Amakhosi lost 3-1 to Sekhukhune United.





In Friday’s statement, the Chiefs stressed the importance of communicating the decision in respectful and positive terms.





“Kaizer Chiefs FC acknowledges and thanks Coach Nabi for his contribution during his tenure with the club and extends best wishes for his continued success in future endeavours,” the club said.





“Coach Nabi, in turn, conveys his appreciation to Kaizer Chiefs FC, its leadership, staff, players, and supporters for their commitment and support during his time at the club.”





Amakhosi will be back in league action on 22 October when they face Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium.





Assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are currently in charge of first-team training.











