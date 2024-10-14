Burkina Faso win to become first qualifiers for 2025 AFCON

The Burkinabe matchday 4 victory came three days after they defeated Burundi 4-1 in the previous round in another Abidjan stadium.

Traore, now with Ajax after leaving Villa Park this year, came off the bench to convert a penalty four minutes into added time in the Group L qualifier.

Saudi Arabia-based Mohamed Konate, who has played for nine clubs in a nine-year professional career, netted after five minutes for the Stallions in Abidjan.





Both qualifiers were staged in the Ivory Coast because Burkina Faso and Burundi are among 16 nations who cannot play at home as they do not have international-standard stadiums.





Burkina Faso have made an impressive comeback after falling short of expectations at the 2024 AFCON in the Ivory Coast, where they made a last-16 exit after losing 2-1 to Mali.





French coach Hubert Velud was fired and successor Brama Traore has guided the Burkinabe to the 2025 finals after a draw with Senegal, a win over Malawi and two victories against Burundi.





Former champions Senegal will join Burkina Faso in Morocco next year if they win in Malawi on Tuesday. Burkina Faso have 10 points, Senegal seven, Burundi three and Malawi none.





It will be the 14th AFCON appearance by Burkina Faso, whose best showing was finishing runners-up to Nigeria in South Africa 11 years ago.





A further eight qualifiers are scheduled for Monday and 15 for Tuesday. The final two matchdays will be staged between November 11-19.





Morocco will be automatic participants at the next AFCON as the host nation, but are involved in the qualifying competition to gain competitive match practice.