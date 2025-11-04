Brevis out of Pakistan ODIs with shoulder injury
Updated | By AFP
South Africa's depleted squad for the one-day international
series against Pakistan took another hit on Tuesday, with dynamic batter Dewald
Brevis sidelined due to a shoulder injury.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the 22-year-old hurt his shoulder during the third and final T20 international in Lahore on Saturday.
"Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain and will now undergo rehabilitation," said a CSA statement.
His replacement for the ODI series will be announced in due course, it added.
Brevis featured in both the two-match Test series, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and the T20 series, which South Africa lost 2-1.
His absence adds to South Africa's growing injury list.
Regular captain Temba Bavuma, along with pace bowlers Kwena Maphaka and Gerald Coetzee, are already ruled out due to injuries. Opener Aiden Markram and frontline quicks Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were rested for the series.
South Africa will be hoping Brevis recovers in time for their two-match Test series against India, starting November 14 in Kolkata.
