Bradley picking himself for USA Ryder Cup team more likely

It's been a bone of contention for many months and following his seventh-place finish at the Tour Championship last week the 39-year-old looks like he's going to add his name to the squad.

He'll become the first player captain for Team USA since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Bradley announces his six captain's picks to go with the six automatic qualifiers on Wednesday, and the speculation is ripe as the USA look to regain the Ryder Cup on home soil in New York.

With the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler, 2025 US Open champion JJ Spaun, two-time Major champions Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau amongst the automatic qualifiers, Bradley has a strong top half of his team. Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley and Harris English round out the automatic spots.

Talking ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, Bradley says he wants to do what's right for the team.

"It's difficult because I want to put the team in the best position to win the Ryder Cup," Bradley said. "So, there's sort of an unknown - Arnold Palmer did it in 1963, but it's a totally different tournament now.

"It's just a heavy decision. All the picks are tough. Captain is going to be judged on who they pick. Pretty strange thing to pick yourself.

"It's something that I've been thinking about for a long time, and I just want to make sure we make the right one."

Strangely, Bradley could avoid all speculation and not play. He continues to speak about how difficult the decision is going to be.

"It's a really strange thing to kind of ponder making the picks and then thinking about picking yourself. It's ridiculous. It doesn't seem like reality sometimes.

"But we're going to do the best we can to make the right decision and it's going to be controversial to certain people either way. I'm prepared for that.

"I'm confident whichever decision I make, it's for the betterment of the team, and we'll see.

"Ultimately I have to protect the team. I have to do the right thing by the team. Whatever the best decision is, we're going to make it."

Rory McIlroy recently told the media that he would never consider taking up a playing captain role as the role of captain is too demanding to add playing to it.

Unfortunately for Bradley he's in a situation of his own doing and could put his team in a precarious position. They are unbeaten on United States soil since 2016.