Bobo on Bok's past, present, and Perth potential | Listen to the full interview here

A victory in Perth against Australia could be the catalyst for the Springboks' Rugby Championship triumph.

A victory in Perth against Australia could be the catalyst for the Springboks' Rugby Championship triumph.

This is the sentiment in the latest 'To the Last Drop' rugby podcast with Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme. The guest, former Test player, erstwhile wrapper, TV pundit, podcaster and author, the multi-talented Gcobani Bobo, shares the view Bok rugby is in rude health as they start their build-up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Bobo goes giddy as he shares his insights about this week's much-changed team and the leadership group head coach Rassie Erasmus has developed around regular captain Siya Kolisi. "As a player, Rassie once turned down the Springbok captaincy. He understands the pressure a player is under when he captains the Springboks. He'd like to shield his players from that kind of unnecessary pressure," said Bobo. Bobo is also pushed down memory lane about his time in Perth, the city where he regrettably, never played a Test. Listen to the interview at the top of this page or directly below. You'll find the Bobo interview at 05:24.

Last week, our sister station Jacaranda FM announced that seasoned rugby writers Brenden Nel and Liam Del Carme had teamed up with Jacaranda FM to bring you 'To The Last Drop', your weekly dose of all things rugby. Nel and Del Carme collectively bring almost 60 years of rugby reporting to the microphone, diving into the game's most topical news stories, interviewing guests in the know, gazing into the fixture list crystal ball, and occasionally exploring the game's weird and wacky. Last week's episode featured Bok coach Rassie Erasmus looking ahead to the Rugby Championship and talking about the team's international performances and strategies. interim coach Philip Snyman also explained his team's remarkable turnaround that resulted in a podium finish at the Olympic Games in Paris. Blitzboks interim coach Philip Snyman also explained his team's remarkable turnaround that resulted in a podium finish at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Listen below.



JacPod / To the Last Drop

About the hosts Liam Del Carme is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals. He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’. Brenden Nel Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total. Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.

Listen to past episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below: