Bavuma says winning in India top ambition

The opener of a two-Test series begins on Friday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens with the tourists arriving there fresh from a 1-1 draw in Pakistan.





South Africa beat Australia to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's in June and Bavuma said the triumph was the peak of success.





"Obviously, winning the World Test Championship, I think (there's) not much to trump that," Bavuma told reporters.





"But second to that, I think will be winning in India. It's something that's -- I wouldn't even say it's eluded us -- but we haven't been able to do (it) for the longest of time. So, that's definitely up there in terms of ambition."





Bavuma, who has returned from injury after missing the tour of Pakistan, added: "And I think over the next two weeks, that's what we'll be pushing towards.





"Coming to India, it's never easy. We understand the magnitude of the challenge. (For) some of us in the group, there have been moments of hurt."





South Africa have a poor recent record in India, having lost their previous two series 3-0. Their last series win came under Hansie Cronje in 2000.





But in Bavuma, South Africa have a leader with a top success rate -- winning nine and drawing one of 10 Tests as captain.





Bavuma tuned up for the Tests by playing for South Africa A against India A in a four-day match that the tourists won by five wickets.





"I think, for me, the biggest thing was having come off a long lay-off of Test cricket, getting back on the field, improving my fitness and spending some time at the crease," Bavuma said.





"And trying to make whatever adjustments that I need to make with (the) conditions here in the subcontinent. So, yeah, I thought it was a good exercise."





For the first time in decades, South African Cricket will move away from its tradition of playing a Boxing Day Test at home to accommodate an SA T20 competition.





Bavuma said that the India series will be like Christmas for them as they cherish every opportunity to play top Test teams.





"This Test Series becomes our festive season for us. So, we'll try to make the most of it. I think, obviously, a lot of support and appreciation has been given to us for being victors," said Bavuma.





"We'd love to play against teams like India, England and Australia. We will have this opportunity in the Test Cycle. Maybe not just two Tests, maybe three Tests. That would be fun. But we'll take what we have at this point in time."





