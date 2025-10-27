Bavuma returns to Proteas squad for India tour

Bavuma returns to the side after missing the recent Pakistan Test series as he completes his recovery from a left calf strain.

The squad includes three frontline spinners in Momentum Multiply Titans’ Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy, while Kagiso Rabada and all-rounders Corbin Bosch (Titans), Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder provide pace options.

The first Test gets underway on 14 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before the side heads to Guwahati, where the ACA Stadium will host its maiden Test match from 22 November.

Head Coach Shukri Conrad said: “We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us.

“Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour.”

Proteas Test squad against India

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Corbin Bosch (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (World Sports Betting Western Province), Zubayr Hamza (DP World Lions), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), and Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Western Province)