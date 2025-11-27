Bavuma relishes history and memories in 2-0 Test sweep of India

The world champions thrashed the hosts by 408 runs in the second match in Guwahati for their first series win on Indian soil since 2000 and only second ever.





Asked to compare the latest triumph to the World Test Championship final victory over Australia, Bavuma said: "It's definitely up there."





"Coming to India is always a tough prospect," Bavuma told reporters.





"I think what makes it sweeter is the fact that we're on the other side of the result. We know how dark it can be (touring India)."





He said: "Coming here, I would have never thought 2-0 would be the result at the end of the series.





"But I think it's an incredible achievement for the group of players. Again, we've gone on to etch ourselves in history and we are creating some memorable moments."





Bavuma has an unbeaten record as Test captain in 12 matches, winning 11 and drawing one.





He missed the recent 1-1 draw in Pakistan, where Aiden Markram stood in as captain.





"I mean, for me it's really a process of discovery," said Bavuma. "I think now probably a lot more assured of myself as a person, as a captain and what I'm trying to do out there."





Off-spinner Simon Harmer excelled for South Africa with 17 wickets in the series and his 6-37 helped bundle out India for 140 in a mammoth chase of 549 on the fifth day.





Harmer outdid the Indian spinners in their own den with his guile and turn.





"I think Simon, obviously, he's come in and heavily boosted our resources from a spin point of view," said Bavuma.





"As a team over the years we've highly relied on Keshav Maharaj. Probably wasn't at his best in the series at his own admission. But I think the way Simon came in and he did what he had to do."





South Africa were missing pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada after he injured a rib in training ahead of the series.





"Again, the way the guys have stepped up, even though we didn't have our main bowler being Kagiso, you know, it was incredible," said Bavuma.



