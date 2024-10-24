Barca thrash Bayern in Champions League, Liverpool stay perfect

In a clash that pitted five-time winners Barca against six-time champions Bayern, it was the home side that stole the show thanks to a triple from Brazilian attacker Raphinha and a goal from in-form veteran Robert Lewandowski.





Harry Kane levelled after Barca's first-minute opener for his fifth goal of the campaign but was helpless as his team collapsed to their second defeat in three Champions League outings.





"In my opinion this game could have been a (Champions League) final, to be able to win it in this way, so well, in front of our fans, is quite special and I leave here happy," Raphinha told Movistar.





The result leaves Bayern in the bottom half of the table, while Barcelona have two wins and are 10th.





Raphinha sent the hosts on their way at the Olympic Stadium inside 60 seconds, tucking home after rounding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.





Kane levelled in the 18th minute with an acrobatic volley from a Serge Gnabry cross.





Ex-Bayern player Lewandowski then restored Barca's lead in the 36th minute by pouncing on a loose ball after Fermin Lopez had snuck behind the visiting defence.





Raphinha got his second on the stroke of half-time with a curling effort off his right side.





The Brazil international's third on 56 minutes showcased Barca's danger on the counter as he galloped onto a swept pass from Lamine Yamal before arrowing home a left-footed finish with both centre-halves trailing in his wake.





Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City thrashed Sparta Prague 5-0 at home, including a spectacular backheel at shoulder height.





"I saw it when the ball came in. It's unbelievable. He's a statue. So tall and so flexible," said City boss Pep Guardiola in admiration of the Norwegian's goal.





It was an effort reminiscent of his strike against old club Borussia Dortmund two years ago that won Champions League goal of the season.





The Czechs had contained the hosts to a one-goal lead at half-time after Phil Foden's early strike.





But the floodgates opened in the second period with Haaland, John Stones and Matheus Nunes netting.





