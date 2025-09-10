Bafana remain on course for World Cup after Nigeria draw





Coach Hugo Broos’ charges were the first to put their name on the stadium scoreboard after Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong beat his own goalkeeper to put the home side in the lead in the 25th minute.





Nigeria equalised on the stroke of halftime through Calvin Bassey.





Television replays later showed that Bassey did not head the ball and actually used his hand to guide it past South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and into the back of the net. The match officials did not spot the handball, and the goal stood.





The result keeps Bafana Bafana at the top of Group C with 17 points.





The final round of qualifiers will be played next month, with Bafana Bafana still in control of their own destiny.





“The performance of my team today, in this game, makes me enormously proud. It may not have been good football at times, not at all, but the way they fought for every ball was nice to see for a coach,” Broos said.



