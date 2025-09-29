Bafana lose World Cup qualifying points over ineligible player

South Africa's 2-0 victory on March 21 in Polokwane has been replaced with a 3-0 defeat meaning they drop to second place in Group C of the African Zone qualifiers, behind Benin on goal difference, while Lesotho remain fifth.





South Africa violated Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by playing Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards against Benin and then Zimbabwe, the football body's disciplinary committee said.





The South African FA, which can still appeal the decision to the FIFA Appeals Committee and must also pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,536).



