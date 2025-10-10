Bafana ‘to fight like lions’ with World Cup qualification on the line
Updated | By Newswatch and Bulletin
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says qualifying for the World Cup is still in their hands, as they head into Friday evening’s crucial Group C qualifier against Zimbabwe in Durban.
South Africa topped the group with 17 points before receiving a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March.
They now sit level with Benin on 14 points and behind on goal difference.
Their final qualifier is against Rwanda on Tuesday.
Williams says they know what is at stake.
”We need to control what we can, and that is the next two games. It's so important, and we still have a big opportunity, so we know how important it is to get the job done.
“We'd rather focus and put all our energy into the next two games. You can see the energy that we brought to training this week. You can see it's a team that means business.”
At the same time, coach Hugo Broos promised his charges would fight like lions at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
He said the same group of players has worked tirelessly to keep South Africa in the race for qualification for two years.
“Nothing has changed. I feel that the group, the boys, the players, they know that they are the same players from two months ago. They are the same team with the same quality and with a fantastic mentality,” he said.
