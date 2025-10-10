 Bafana ‘to fight like lions’ with World Cup qualification on the line
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Bafana ‘to fight like lions’ with World Cup qualification on the line

Updated | By Newswatch and Bulletin

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says qualifying for the World Cup is still in their hands, as they head into Friday evening’s crucial Group C qualifier against Zimbabwe in Durban. 

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos and Ronwen Williams
Photo: AFP

South Africa topped the group with 17 points before receiving a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March. 


They now sit level with Benin on 14 points and behind on goal difference. 


Their final qualifier is against Rwanda on Tuesday. 


Williams says they know what is at stake.


”We need to control what we can, and that is the next two games. It's so important, and we still have a big opportunity, so we know how important it is to get the job done. 


“We'd rather focus and put all our energy into the next two games. You can see the energy that we brought to training this week. You can see it's a team that means business.” 


At the same time, coach Hugo Broos promised his charges would fight like lions at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. 


He said the same group of players has worked tirelessly to keep South Africa in the race for qualification for two years.


“Nothing has changed. I feel that the group, the boys, the players, they know that they are the same players from two months ago. They are the same team with the same quality and with a fantastic mentality,” he said.


ALSO READ: 

sports-banner.jpg

MORE ON ECR:

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos Ronwen Williams

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.