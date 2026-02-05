Australia upbeat at T20 World Cup despite injury concerns

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has retired from T20 internationals, while his new-ball partner Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the 20-nation tournament with a back injury.

Josh Hazlewood is also doubtful for the first round after suffering a hamstring injury.

"We are well prepared for the World Cup and, yes, we will miss some of our key players, but we are confident that we have all bases covered," Marsh told reporters at the captains' briefing in Colombo.

Australia arrived in Sri Lanka after a 3-0 series drubbing in Pakistan, but Marsh dismissed concerns over their form.

"We have a few guys available here who didn't play in Pakistan and it's all about adapting to conditions," he said.

"We are confident that we will put up a good show in the World Cup."

The former world champions boast an impressive record since the last World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in 2024, winning 17 of their 21 T20 internationals.

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on Saturday.