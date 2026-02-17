Australia out of T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe qualify after washout





Zimbabwe joined Sri Lanka as qualifiers from Group B and will move on to face the West Indies, India and South Africa in the next phase. Ireland were also eliminated.





Persistent drizzle all day at the Pallekelle stadium kept the covers on and the umpires finally called it off at 5:30 pm local time (1200 GMT) with no prospect of beginning the minimum five-over match before the 6:10 pm cut-off time.





Australia, who had been beaten by Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, needed an Ireland victory to keep their hopes alive.





Zimbabwe are now on an unassailable five points with a game to still to come, while Ireland are third on three points.





Australia, on two points, have one game remaining against Oman on Friday, but cannot overtake Zimbabwe.





Australia had a shambolic build-up to the tournament





They lost leading pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to injury, while captain Mitchell Marsh missed the first two games after being hit in the groin in training and suffering testicular bleeding





Test great Steve Smith was left out despite being in terrific form top of the order in the Big Bash League and his expertise in playing against spin bowling.





- Colourful fans -





He flew in as cover last week and was formally added to the Australia squad at the weekend.





But then he was left out for the must-win game against Sri Lanka on Monday which saw an Australia middle-order collapse as they lost by eight wickets.





Zimbabwe captain Skiander Raza hailed his side's achievement in reaching the last eight, but warned there were tougher battles to come.





"We have come this far. We will celebrate but we have a game against Sri Lanka to come," said Raza.





"This is only a tick in the box and this is not the only thing that we set out for. Everyone loves an underdog story."





Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker was downcast after his side did not get to play.





"Obviously very disappointed to go out in this fashion, but completely uncontrollable," said Tucker.





"Our batting failed. There were big moments in the tournament particularly against Sri Lanka when we dropped so many catches.





"Hopefully, we will handle these tough situations differently moving forward."





The rain did not dampen the spirits of a hearty and colourful band of about two dozen Zimbabwe fans, who danced and sang throughout the damp afternoon to serenade their team's qualification.





"I can tell you, whichever corner they're sitting at, at any ground, they'll be the loudest, and they have the songs," said Raza of the fans.





"They just keep the vibe. They keep lifting us up when their energies are down -- and in this weather, it can be sometimes.





"But when we hear them to push us on and we know the songs as well, it gives us that energy as well."







