Australia lose Maxwell for New Zealand T20s after freak net blow
Updated | By AFP
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of this week's T20 series in New Zealand after breaking his arm in a freak accident during net training.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of this week's T20 series in New Zealand after breaking his arm in a freak accident during net training.
Maxwell had his arm fractured by a shot from big-hitting batsman Mitchell Owen while bowling in the nets at Mount Maunganui, said Cricket Australia.
Matthew Short was in the adjoining net when Maxwell was struck.
"I saw it out of the corner of my eye," Short told cricket.com.au.
"I saw (Owen) smoked it and then the aftermath. It hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn't sound good.
"(Owen) is not the guy you want to be bowling to in T20 training, that's for sure."
Maxwell will be replaced in the squad by wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.
It was the second injury blow to Australia's squad, who lost Josh Inglis earlier this month to a right calf strain. Inglis was replaced by Alex Carey.
The 36-year-old Maxwell has endured a career peppered with bizarre injuries.
He fractured his leg when a friend fell on it at a 50th birthday party three years ago.
He also was concussed at the 2023 World Cup when he fell off a golf cart.
"Maxi's been there and gone through (bad injuries) a couple of times now," said Short.
"He was a bit disappointed but it's just like any other injury. I'm sure he'll get through it."
New Zealand host Australia for three T20 internationals, all in Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Maxwell is now a doubt for Australia's five-match home T20 series against India in a month's time.
Show's Stories
-
Heritage highlight: Serenaded by Drakensberg Boys Choir at OR Tambo
In honour of Heritage Month, the Drakensberg Boys Choir surprised South ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
WhatsApp AI tutor, Maski, deemed a success for SA learners
The future of mathematics, Maski is a South African-built WhatsApp AI tu...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago