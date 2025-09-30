Australia lose Maxwell for New Zealand T20s after freak net blow

Maxwell had his arm fractured by a shot from big-hitting batsman Mitchell Owen while bowling in the nets at Mount Maunganui, said Cricket Australia.

Matthew Short was in the adjoining net when Maxwell was struck.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye," Short told cricket.com.au.

"I saw (Owen) smoked it and then the aftermath. It hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn't sound good.

"(Owen) is not the guy you want to be bowling to in T20 training, that's for sure."

Maxwell will be replaced in the squad by wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.

It was the second injury blow to Australia's squad, who lost Josh Inglis earlier this month to a right calf strain. Inglis was replaced by Alex Carey.

The 36-year-old Maxwell has endured a career peppered with bizarre injuries.

He fractured his leg when a friend fell on it at a 50th birthday party three years ago.

He also was concussed at the 2023 World Cup when he fell off a golf cart.

"Maxi's been there and gone through (bad injuries) a couple of times now," said Short.

"He was a bit disappointed but it's just like any other injury. I'm sure he'll get through it."

New Zealand host Australia for three T20 internationals, all in Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Maxwell is now a doubt for Australia's five-match home T20 series against India in a month's time.