Arsenal in 'strong position' despite missed opportunity for Arteta

Arteta's men dropped points for the first time since December 6 as five consecutive Premier League wins prior to Liverpool's visit and the faltering form of Manchester City has opened up a six-point lead for Arsenal.





"Yes, every time you don't win (it is a missed opportunity)," said Arteta. "I have to really praise the team for what they have done in this Christmas period.





"To come out of this period with all the issues we had, the boys deserve all the credit.





"We are in a really strong position, and we have to go again."





Defending champions Liverpool remain 14 points behind the leaders but have not conceded a goal in two meetings with Arsenal this season.





ALSO READ: City, Villa falter in Premier League title race





Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick separated the sides at Anfield back in August, as both games have been short on big chances.





Arne Slot's men are now unbeaten in 10 games, but five of those have been draws to leave them languishing fourth in the table.





The Liverpool boss was not surprised by his side's ability to dominate possession in the second half against the leaders, but was frustrated by a familiar lack of cutting edge in the final third.





"From all that ball possession, you are hoping for more chance creation," said Slot.





"This is who we are. We can dominate possession, but we struggle in a few things.





"Set pieces and then to find the right pass in the final third, we are still not at the level of some other teams."







