Arsenal to host Man Utd in FA Cup blockbuster

United are the holders after winning it for the 13th time last season, while Arsenal lifted the last of their record 14 trophies in 2020.





The tie is set for the weekend of January 11-12 at the Emirates Stadium.





Manchester City, winners in 2023 and runners-up in May, host fourth-tier Salford, owned by United's 'Class of 92' made up of David Beckham, the Neville brothers, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.





Liverpool are also at home to League Two opponents in Accrington Stanley.





Chelsea play Morecambe, the fourth division's bottom side, while Newcastle play other League Two strugglers Bromley.





Tottenham were drawn away to Tamworth, who are one of only two non-league clubs left in the competition. Fellow National League side Dagenham and Redbridge are away to second-tier Millwall.





In the third round the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides who won in the previous round.









Draw in full:





Southampton v Swansea





Arsenal v Man Utd





Exeter v Oxford





Leyton Orient v Derby





Reading v Burnley





Aston Villa v West Ham





Norwich v Brighton





Man City v Salford





Millwall v Dagenham





Liverpool v Accrington





Bristol City v Wolves





Preston v Charlton





Chelsea v Morecambe





Middlesbrough v Blackburn





Bournemouth v West Brom





Mansfield v Wigan





Tamworth v Tottenham





Hull v Doncaster





Sunderland v Stoke





Leicester v QPR





Brentford v Plymouth





Coventry v Sheff Wed





Newcastle v Bromley





Everton v Peterborough





Wycombe v Portsmouth





Birmingham v Lincoln





Leeds v Harrogate





Nottingham Forest v Luton





Sheff Utd v Cardiff





Ipswich v Bristol Rovers





Fulham v Watford





Crystal Palace v Stockport









-- Ties to be played January 9-13