Arsenal hero Dowman no 'normal' 16-year-old, says Arteta

The Gunners closed in on a first Premier League title for 22 years after Dowman also provided the cross for Viktor Gyokeres to finally break the deadlock on 89 minutes.

Dowman then ran from deep inside his own half to slot into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ventured forward for a corner in stoppage time.

In doing so he set a new record for the youngest scorer in Premier League history at 16 and 73 days.

Dowman has already set records this season as Arsenal's youngest ever starter and the Champions League's youngest ever player, both when still 15.

"It was a great moment, especially with the way the goal built up. We had 10 or 15 seconds to really enjoy what was about to happen," said Arteta.

"It was magical, all the bench and players together jumping up with the crowd, it was a beautiful day."

Victory opened up a 10-point lead for Arsenal over Manchester City, who have two games in hand, at the top of the table.

However, not for the first time this season, Arteta's men were devoid of a creative spark until Dowman's introduction off the bench 16 minutes from time.

"He changed the game every time he got the ball. He made things happen and we looked like more of a threat," added Arteta.

"To do it at that age, in this context, with the pressure and expectations to win the game, it's just not normal.

"It's natural for him. He doesn't feel the pressure -- that's the best thing. He does what he feels and when you have such a talent, I'm sure good things are going to happen."

Gyokeres also responded to being dropped in favour of Kai Havertz.

The Swedish striker was in the right place to tap home after Pickford got caught under a Dowman cross and the ball bounced off Piero Hincapie into Gyokeres' path.

The release of tension inside the Emirates Stadium was evidenced in Arteta's wild celebration of both goals after a nervy 90 minutes.

But he praised his players for remaining cool under the pressure of a title race.

"There are times when we have to patient because with all the dominance and the amount of shots we have when we don't score, the anxiety is building," added the Spaniard.

"You have to stay composed, be relentless in your desire to win the game and make something happen. The team had the spirit today."