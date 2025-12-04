Arsenal extend Premier League lead, Chelsea beaten at Leeds

Liverpool needed a late Nordi Mukiele own-goal to avoid another damaging defeat at home in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, while Aston Villa climbed up to third after a 4-3 victory at Brighton.





Arsenal failed to hit top form at the Emirates Stadium but did enough to take another step towards a first league title in 22 years thanks to goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka.





Merino maintained his place up front despite Viktor Gyokeres' return to fitness and rewarded Arteta with another vital goal.





The Spaniard was picked out perfectly by Ben White's cross and powered in his 11th goal of the season for club and country.





"It's unbelievable what he has done again today," said Arteta. "The goal is magnificent. The movement, the quality, the finish, how he times it... It's phenomenal."





Saka was introduced on the hour mark and the England winger finally made the points safe in stoppage time as his strike had too much power for Caoimhin Kelleher.





Leeds boss Daniel Farke's job was reportedly on the line prior to Chelsea's visit to Elland Road after four consecutive defeats.





But Farke's players produced a huge performance for their boss to climb out of the relegation zone.





Jaka Bijol powered in Anton Stach's corner after just six minutes to give the hosts the perfect start.





Roared on by a vociferous home crowd, Leeds were rewarded for a dominant first 45 minutes when Ao Tanaka blasted in from the edge of the box.





Pedro Neto pulled a goal back for the Blues early in the second half, but Chelsea gifted Leeds a third and a vital win when Tosin Adarabioyo was caught on the ball inside his own box and Dominic Calvert-Lewin slotted home.





"A very poor night," said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. "They deserved to win the game. They were better than us in all the aspects."





- Villa fightback -

A late equaliser did little to lift the gloom around Anfield as Liverpool sit eighth.





The champions were hoping to have turned a corner with a much-needed 2-0 victory at West Ham on Sunday.





However, it was the same old story for Arne Slot's men as the combination of defensive errors and a lack of attacking fluency cost them another two points.





Sunderland took the lead on 67 minutes when Chemsdine Talbi pounced on a sloppy pass by Virgil van Dijk to fire in from outside the box.





Florian Wirtz thought he had finally opened his Liverpool account after a £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to salvage a point, but his strike took a wicked deflection and was eventually credited as a Mukiele own-goal.





Sunderland should still have registered their first Anfield win since 1983 when Wilson Isidor raced clear in stoppage time but was denied by a goal-line clearance by Federico Chiesa.





Villa produced a stunning fightback to secure an eighth win in nine league games.





Jan Paul van Hecke and a Pau Torres own-goal put Brighton 2-0 up inside 30 minutes.





Ollie Watkins had scored just once in 19 previous appearances this season but turned the game around with a quickfire double before the break.





Amadou Onana completed the comeback with a back-post header from Matty Cash's corner before Donyell Malen made it 4-2.





Centre-back Van Hecke curled in his second of the night to set up a tense finale, but Brighton succumbed to their first home defeat of the season.





Wolves suffered an eighth consecutive defeat as Igor Jesus' header earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win at Molineux that moved Sean Dyche's men three points clear of the relegation zone.





Burnley also remain rooted in the bottom three after Daniel Munoz scored the only goal in a 1-0 win that lifted Crystal Palace up to fifth.



