AmaZulu win thriller to go fourth in PSL





The brace took Ngwenya to six goals midway through the league season -- one fewer than Golden Boot leader Junior Dion from Golden Arrows.





Victor Letsoalo and Zimbabwean Junior Zindoga scored for Galaxy in the second half either side of an AmaZulu equaliser from Ngwenya to give the visitors a 2-1 lead with two minutes of regular time left.





Ngwenya then cut the ball back for Mlondi Mbanjwa to score and bring the clubs level again in Indian Ocean port city Durban.





The 23-year-old Zimbabwean struck the match-winner two minutes into added time, connecting with a low cross to beat Ivorian goalkeeper Eliezer Tape at his near post.





While AmaZulu rose two places from sixth, Galaxy slipped two places to seventh in the richest African league with a 20 million rand ($1.24 mn) first prize.





AmaZulu have 27 points, behind Kaizer Chiefs on goal difference, and two points below pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.





Promoted Durban City completed a successful day for the city by defeating Polokwane City 1-0 through a Bokang Mokwena goal on 19 minutes. Durban are sixth, four points beneath the leaders.



