All Blacks hold off Wallabies to extend remarkable Eden Park record

The Wallabies fought back from 20-3 down but Cam Roigard's second try late in the game ensured the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup in a winning response to their record loss to South Africa.

World class scrum-half Roigard was the standout performer in his return from two months out with injury.

He scored two tries and New Zealand showed the kind of control which was missing when they were humiliated 43-10 by the Springboks in Wellington two weeks ago.

Coach Scott Robertson had asked his "hurt and stung" team to respond with a more clinical performance, something they achieved early and late in a tense contest.

The home side scored four tries to three to go top of the standings in the tightly fought Rugby Championship, although they could be surpassed by South Africa or Argentina, who were to meet in Durban on Saturday.

Australia's defeat leaves them without a win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil since 2001, with victory having eluded them in 23 straight matches at Eden Park.

New Zealand are unbeaten against all teams at their Auckland fortress since 1994 but that record came under threat as the Wallabies rallied to trail 20-17 at half-time.

New Zealand powered 17 points ahead in the opening 25 minutes through three unanswered tries, to backs Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter and Roigard.

Clarke crossed in the fourth minute of his first Test appearance of an injury-plagued year.

The wing had appeared emotional during his country's pre-match anthem, which was sung by his father and former All Black Eroni Clarke.

Australia's fightback coincided with a slew of penalties conceded by the home side.

Tries to Billy Pollard and Harry Potter were both converted by James O'Connor as Australia took momentum into the interval.

Two long-range penalty goals from fly-half Damian McKenzie pushed New Zealand clear again.

However, Australia closed the gap to two points when replacement forward Carlo Tizzano powered over for a try from a lineout drive.

The visitors lost wing Potter to a yellow card for a professional foul and the All Blacks capitalised, sending the speedy Roigard through a gap to make the game safe.