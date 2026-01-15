All Blacks fire coach Robertson less than two years before World Cup

The 51-year-old led the team to 20 wins in 27 matches, below powerhouse New Zealand's expectations, while showing little improvement during his two years in charge.





New Zealand Rugby's internal review of performance found strong criticism from senior All Blacks, including a suggestion that star player Ardie Savea could walk out.





New Zealand Rugby chair David Kirk said it was the right time to make a change, with the 2027 Rugby World Cup the "key goal".





"The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks' progress over the first two seasons," Kirk said.





"We've taken an extensive look at the team's progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward.





"Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as head coach.





"On behalf of New Zealand Rugby I would like to thank Scott for his contribution to the All Blacks.





"As always, he has continued to put the All Blacks first and we respect that he has done the hard but right thing in agreeing to depart."





Robertson said in a statement he was "gutted" to be leaving the team, but he was "incredibly proud" of what they had achieved.





"Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life," he said.





"As you can imagine, I am gutted by this outcome. I care deeply about this team."





- In a spin -





Robertson said he had ushered through a talented group of young players, improving depth and setting good foundations for the future.





But he said he agreed to leave after reflecting on the end-of-year review.





Robertson took over as coach in January 2024 with a contract through to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia.





His appointment was greeted with much fanfare after he led the Canterbury Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby titles to 2023 with a reputation as a forward-thinking leader who had strong support from his players.





He endeared himself to fans with his winning record and his habit of break dancing on the pitch after his team's title wins.





But under his leadership, the All Blacks have been in a spin.





Robertson lost two of his assistant coaches in his first two years, with Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland quitting, citing differences with the head coach.





Robertson claimed last year that his authority had been undermined, telling the New Zealand Herald that his assistant, Scott Hansen, "effectively operates in the role most would recognise as the head coach".





But Chris Lendrum, New Zealand Rugby's professional rugby and performance general manager, said the comments were taken "out of context".





Otago Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph, the former Japan coach, or former Australia coach Dave Rennie could be potential successors to oversee a packed Test calendar in 2026 in the run-up to the World Cup.





The All Blacks travel to South Africa for an eight-match tour in August and September, playing the Springboks four times.





They also host France, Italy and Ireland in the Nations Cup in July, then play Australia home and away in the Bledisloe Cup before travelling to Europe in November for more Nations Cup matches.



