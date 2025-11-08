All Blacks 'on edge' to preserve unbeaten Scotland run, says Savea

The All Blacks have won 30 of 32 clashes between the two teams in a fixture that dates back 120 years. The Scots' best results in all that time two Murrayfield draws: 0-0 in 1964 and a 25-25 thriller in 1983.

In recent years, New Zealand have suffered first-ever defeats to the likes of Argentina and Ireland.

Savea, who is taking over as All Blacks' captain in Edinburgh in the absence of the injured Scott Barrett, is in no mood to make more unwanted history this weekend.

"You don't want to be the first team (to lose to Scotland), so that puts us on edge a bit," Savea told reporters on Friday. "We also understand Scotland's mindset as well and how much it will mean to them tomorrow. It builds appropriate fear and we don't want that to happen.

"We've prepared well, done what we can do through the week, now it's just about turning up and playing."

Back-row forward Savea played in the last meeting between the teams when New Zealand came from 23-14 behind after an hour to win 31-23 in 2022.

"It's an amazing place to play," he said of Murrayfield. "Scotland are a quality side. The last three games we've played it's been within eight points."

"They've got some world-class players in their team, so that poses a threat. We've just got to turn up and nail our game."

New Zealand opened their Autumn International campaign by beating Ireland 26-13 in Chicago last weekend.

One of the threats they face on Saturday is Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, one of the leading playmakers in rugby union today.

"I don't know if there's a way (to stop him)," Savea said. "It's the beauty of a world-class player like Finn, he's unpredictable. He does things no other players can do and I don't think we can prepare.

"We've just got to nail our stuff in what we do and just try and shut his time down. He's a world-class player and I'm really looking forward to playing against him."