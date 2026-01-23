Alcaraz warns he's getting 'better and better' at Australian Open

The Spanish top seed wasted little energy in his 100th Grand Slam match with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 mauling of French showman Corentin Moutet.





It thrust him into a clash for a place in the quarter-finals with American 19th seed Tommy Paul, who progressed when Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired hurt.





"I think my level is getting better and better," said the six-time Grand Slam winner.





"Obviously today, Corentin I think he isn't a player who plays with so much rhythm in the match, with dropshots, slices.





"So sometimes it's tricky to get a good rhythm, which I think today I just got whatever I could, which I'm really happy about. I'm excited to keep it going."





Alcaraz has never gone past the last eight in his four previous trips to Melbourne Park, with the Australian Open the only Grand Slam missing from his burgeoning collection.





The 22-year-old will become the youngest man to win all four majors should he push on and make his breakthrough.





The victory came in his 100th Slam match with Alcaraz having a remarkable 87-13 win-loss record -- matching the legendary Bjorn Borg at the same stage of his career.





He now faces Paul, who Alcaraz said had "great shots, good hands as well".





"So I've got to play my style. I got to play my tennis, my good shots if I want to beat him," he added.





"Obviously I know I'm going to suffer, and I have to be ready for that, and I have to accept the tough moments that are going to be in the match."





Left-hander Moutet had never beaten a world number one and never looked like doing so on centre court.





Alcaraz was quickly into his stride, breaking Moutet in the opening game before holding for 2-0.





The Frenchman got into gear with a hold in the third game, but was largely a bystander as Alcaraz raced through the set in 35 minutes.





An immediate break for Alcaraz set the tone for the second set. But Moutet reeled off four straight games from 0-3 down, throwing in some underarm serves, dropshots and tweeners for good measure.





Alcaraz steadied and took the set before barely breaking sweat in the third.



