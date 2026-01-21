Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Gauff surge into Australian Open third round

Three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev also stayed alive, but he needed four sets to keep his Grand Slam dream on track at a cooler and overcast Melbourne Park after days of hot weather.





Spanish superstar Alcaraz came through a tough arm-wrestle 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena against hard-hitting German Yannick Hanfmann to take another step towards a career Grand Slam.





But he was put through his paces by a player 12 years older before setting up a showdown with either France's Corentin Moutet or American Michael Zheng.





"To be honest, it was tougher than I thought at the beginning," said Alcaraz, who already has six major titles but has never gone past the last eight in Melbourne.





"I didn't feel the ball that good. You know, the ball was coming as a bomb, forehand and backhand."





If the 22-year-old does win the Australia Open to complete the career Grand Slam of all four majors he will be the youngest man to do so, surpassing compatriot Rafael Nadal.





The unpredictable Medvedev, runner-up in 2021, 2022 and 2024, is trying to keep his emotions in check this year and was on his best behaviour against Frenchman Quentin Halys.





He lost a tight first set but the result was never in doubt as he surged to the finish line 6-7 (9/11), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.





"It was a very tough match, happy I managed to fight," said the Russian, who faces Fabian Marozsan of Hungary next.





American Tommy Paul, Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Etcheverry, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Russian Andrey Rublev also safely negotiated the second round.





Alexander Zverev is in action in an evening match against France's Alexandre Muller, the latest challenge in the German's decade-long quest for a first Grand Slam title.





The world number three, runner-up last year to Jannik Sinner, dropped a set in his opening clash but said it was good to be stretched early in the tournament.









- 'Near perfect' -





Four-time major winner Sabalenka raced 5-0 clear of qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan, ranked a lowly 702, on centre court before wobbling to give the Chinese player a glimmer of hope.





But the top seed quickly snuffed it out to race home 6-3, 6-1 and set up a clash next with Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, now representing Austria, who dispatched 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.





"Super-happy to close the (first) set, it gives me confidence that my game is there, my focus is there," said Sabalenka, who is bidding for a third Australian Open title in four years.





"Step by step. Super-happy with my win. There is always a little gap to improve."





Sabalenka has dropped just nine games so far as she looks to make amends for her upset in last year's final to Madison Keys.





Third seed Gauff was clinical against Serbia's Olga Danilovic, who ended Venus Williams' tournament in round one.





The two-time major winner took just 78 minutes to race home 6-2, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.





It set up a showdown next against fellow American Hailey Baptiste, ranked 70, who downed home hope Storm Hunter in straight sets.





"Near perfect," said Gauff, whose best performance in Melbourne was a semi-final in 2024.





Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina, Turkish prospect Zeynep Sonmez and in-form Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko also won on day four, all sweeping past their opponents in straight sets.





Home hopes dominate the evening action on centre court with sixth seed Alex de Minaur facing Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic before Priscilla Hon meets American Iva Jovic.



