Aggressive Brook learning when to be patient at the crease

The destructive 26-year-old has become one of the world's most exciting players across all formats with his attacking batting.

But the gung-ho approach has not worked well in Australia, with his unbeaten 78 in the fifth and final Test on Sunday his highest score so far.

Brook, who has blasted 10 Test centuries, said he toned down his natural instincts in Sydney.

"I've just got to be a little bit more patient and take my ones here and there. And thankfully, I did that today," he said after propelling England to 211-3 at stumps on day one.

"I did that in a couple of the other innings as well. So that's something I've got to think about going forward and put that into my game.

"And absorb the pressure. Whether that's taking my ones instead of trying to hit boundaries, then so be it."

While Brook slammed six fours and a six in his innings, he also took 35 singles in a 154-run stand with veteran Joe Root who was unbeaten on 72.

Their methodical approach was in stark contrast to the ultra-aggressive "Bazball" style of cricket England have pioneered over the past few years.

"It's been a frustrating series I've had," Brook added.

"I've been in double figures every innings, bar one, and that's what I've done so well in my career, I've managed to go on and get big scores.

"It just hasn't happened this series ... it's all part of the learning curve.

"It's not an easy place to come and tour. The surfaces do change every game and throughout the game.

"So it's been a good trip to be a part of, and obviously we've ended up on the wrong side of it, but hopefully there'll be plenty more times to come over here."