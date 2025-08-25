'Adverse finding' rules Bok prop Ntlabakanye out of NZ tour





The 26-year-old tested positive for an unspecified "non-performance enhancing substance" during random testing by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS).





"Ntlabakanye disputes that he has committed an anti-doping violation," said SA Rugby in a statement.





"The non-performance enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and taken with the approval and the supervision of a medical doctor specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional rugby players."





The statement went on to say that Ntlabakanye had been "transparent" in his declarations and actions.





"He relied on the relevant professional medical advice and at no time did he seek to obtain an unfair advantage," it added.





Ntlabakanye made his Test debut off the bench against Italy in July and followed that up with a second cap as a replacement in the opening match of the Rugby Chamionship against Australia at Ellis Park.





He did not feature in the 23 for last Saturday's Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town and will not be considered for the Boks' trip to New Zealand.



