Pearl Thusi's debut single 'Sodwa' takes over the internet
Updated | By Music Reporter
'Sodwa' is dedicated to Pearl Thusi's late parents.
Nearly two years after making her debut as a deejay, Pearl Thusi is ready for her next big milestone.
The 'Queen Sono' actress has released her debut single, 'Sodwa'. The song features DJ Melzi and Maskandi icon Ihhashi Elimhlophe.
Ahead of the song's release on November 27, Thusi revealed that she was finally letting go.
"I’m terrified. Nervous… But most of all… I’m proud, grateful and ready. I dedicate the song to love… in all its forms," she said.
The single's cover art is a picture of her late parents. "I dedicate this to my loving and ever-present parents," Thusi continued.
"In their physical absence… I feel their spiritual presence every day."
The 37-year-old also praised her music team. "Thank you to my musical team @mrkamera @gtbeats @reasonhd_ and the entire @africacreativeagency family. I can’t believe you accepted this invitation @ihhashielimhlophe.
"I am forever grateful. Thank you for the keys @djmelzi_official_. God. You are love. I praise and worship you."
Thusi's peers, including close friend DJ Zinhle, congratulated her on her new single
"It’s a great song. Well done," Zinhle wrote.
Sodwa Dance Challenge
The 'Sodwa' dance challenge is already taking over the internet.
Thusi shared a video of herself doing the challenge with her daughter, Thandolwethu Mokoena.
"Pearl Thusi Pro and Pearl Thusi Pro Max," one fan teased. Another fan commented, "I cannot wait for the 1st of December."
Billboard Africa describes 'Sodwa' as a fusion of Afro-house, Amapiano textures, Maskandi roots and tribal rhythms.
She couldn't have released her new song at a better time. 'Ke Dezemba Boss' officially kicks off this week, and South Africans are ready to dance their way through the holiday season.
The actress typically marks the final month of the year by sharing a video she recorded with Thando. The mother and daughter went viral in 2017 after posting a video of themselves on holiday in Cape Town.
The clip shows them singing and dancing to TKZee's smash hit, 'Dlala Mapantsula'. "Hello December," Thusi declares per the song's famous lyrics.
Scores of South Africans also repost the clip every December. Thusi and her fans will now be dancing to her very own song.
Hello December!
