Pearl Thusi's debut single 'Sodwa' takes over the internet

Nearly two years after making her debut as a deejay, Pearl Thusi is ready for her next big milestone.

The 'Queen Sono' actress has released her debut single, 'Sodwa'. The song features DJ Melzi and Maskandi icon Ihhashi Elimhlophe.

Ahead of the song's release on November 27, Thusi revealed that she was finally letting go.

"I’m terrified. Nervous… But most of all… I’m proud, grateful and ready. I dedicate the song to love… in all its forms," she said.

The single's cover art is a picture of her late parents. "I dedicate this to my loving and ever-present parents," Thusi continued.

"In their physical absence… I feel their spiritual presence every day."

The 37-year-old also praised her music team. "Thank you to my musical team @mrkamera @gtbeats @reasonhd_ and the entire @africacreativeagency family. I can’t believe you accepted this invitation @ihhashielimhlophe.

"I am forever grateful. Thank you for the keys @djmelzi_official_. God. You are love. I praise and worship you."

Thusi's peers, including close friend DJ Zinhle, congratulated her on her new single

"It’s a great song. Well done," Zinhle wrote.



