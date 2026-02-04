Zuma, Thales denied appeal in arms deal corruption trial

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed their application for leave to appeal an earlier ruling that refused to acquit them of racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the 1999 arms deal.





Thales argued that the deaths of key witnesses would prevent its attorneys from properly presenting or challenging evidence.





Zuma supported the application.





Judge Nkosinathi Chili delivered the judgment on Wednesday.





" Having considered all the grounds of appeal relied upon by both Mr Zuma and Thales, I am not persuaded that there are prospects of success on appeal. Neither am I persuaded that there are compelling reasons to grant leave to appeal in these circumstances. I make the following order: The application for leave to appeal by both Mr Zuma and Thales is dismissed."





Chili has also dealt with the State's application for the trial to proceed, even if there are outstanding appeals from both Zuma and Thales.





He says there is a matter at the Supreme Court that needs to be heard first.





" The matter of Matric Luphondo versus the State, SCA Case Number 123 of 2024, which is presently before the Supreme Court of Appeal. I have since established that an appeal in that matter was argued and that the parties are awaiting judgment.





“The crucial issue in Luphondo, which finds resonance in the state's application, is the question of whether the trial court should permit midstream appeals. For that reason, the matter is going to be adjourned to a date in April for judgment."





