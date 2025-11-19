Digital law expert tells Zuma-Sambudla trial of social media ‘coordination’ during July unrest

The MK Party MP and daughter of former president Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to terrorism related charges and incitement to commit public violence.

It is in relation to posts she made on social media platform X during the deadly riots that broke out in the country in 2021 after the jailing of her father.

The state claims these messages fuelled the violence.

Emma Sadlier has, for the past two days, taken the court through tweets posted onto Zuma-Sambudla's account hours after her father handed himself over at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Sadlier was tasked in 2023 with analysing Zuma-Sambudla's X account and three WhatsApp groups, the state alleges, coordinated the violence that claimed the lives of over 300 people.

She says she found that some of the content from Zuma-Sambudla's tweets was shared on the WhatsApp groups.

Sadlier says the first post was shared on the Free Zuma Coordinators group 37 minutes after it was posted by the accused.

She told the court that real orchestration was happening in those groups, planning times, how to make bombs and the discussion of the home addresses of politicians.

Sadlier said he found that there was an interplay, a cross-pollination between content shared on the groups, which was posted by the accused and vice versa, as well as content shared by Zuma-Sambudla that was then shared on these groups.

She added that there were obvious organisation, orchestration, incitement, and coordination of public violence and unrest in the WhatsApp groups.

Sadleir said she also found that some videos posted by Zuma-Sambudla were old videos of violence that were unrelated to the unrest.

These were then repurposed to create the impression that the protests were happening in real time and in support of Zuma.