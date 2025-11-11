Zuma-Sambudla trial hears how WhatsApp groups fuelled July unrest

The UMkhonto weSizwe Party MP has been charged with incitement to commit terrorism and public violence for social media posts she made during the 2021 July unrest, which the state says fuelled the riots.

The messages on X were published after the jailing of her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

The court heard on Monday how social media played a central role in coordinating the unrest - with investigators identifying over 160 WhatsApp groups and other platforms used to spread messages of incitement.

The head of the Hawks Task Team, General Gopaul Govender, testified that eight of these groups were singled out for specifically coordinating and directing the violence on the ground.

He said that they were managed by politicians, councillors, and ward committee leaders, and also involved criminal elements.

Govender told the court the criminal network operated in five tiers, with the highest allegedly linked to Cuba, followed by national politicians, facilitators, instigators, and financiers.

He says other witnesses will share more insight.

Under cross-examination, Govender acknowledged that Zuma-Sambudla was not part of any of the WhatsApp groups - though some participants were her followers on X.

Her defence says investigators who reviewed her bank records, found no financial ties between Zuma-Sambudla and the alleged instigators.

