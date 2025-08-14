Zuma-Sambudla to stand trial in November for 2021 July unrest

She is charged with inciting terrorism and public violence through several social media posts said to have been inflammatory.

On Thursday, Zuma Sambudla appeared jovial in the Durban High Court, wearing a T-shirt with the words 'Modern Day Terrorist' printed on it.

Once the pre-trial conference got underway, State Prosecutor, Yuri Gangai confirmed they planned to call up at least eight witnesses, including three social media experts, during the trial.

Zuma Sambudla, through her attorney, Advocate Dali Mpofu, confirmed her Twitter handle, admitting that she owned the social media account from where the posts were made during the unrest

It had over 100,000 followers at the time.

Mpofu told the court that they intend calling at least six witnesses, two of them experts as well.

The trial is set to be heard between the 10th and 21st of November.

















