Zuma-Sambudla says sorry after Shivambu tirade

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

uMkhonto weSizwe Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has apologised for insulting the party’s Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu.

Zuma-Sambudla went on a social media rant on Monday night, referring to the former EFF deputy president as a Johnny-come-lately.


She said Shivhambu was the worst thing to happen to the MK Party.


On Tuesday morning, the MK Party condemned Zuma-Sambudla's behaviour and asked her to publicly apologise. 


READ: Zuma-Sambudla in MK Party crosshairs over Shivambu posts


In a statement that afternoon, she stated that while she holds strong views within the organisation, she understood that such matters should be handled internally.


She added that expressing her concerns in the manner that she did had undermined the unity, discipline, and respect that define the MK Party.


Zuma-Sambudla claimed she did not intend to harm the integrity of the party with her posts on X. 


