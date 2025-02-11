Zuma-Sambudla in MK Party crosshairs over Shivambu posts

In posts published on X on Monday night, Zuma-Sambudla rejected Shivambu’s leadership, saying he is “the worst thing to happen to the MK Party.”





In a party statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday, the party describes Zuma-Sambudla's posts as a direct violation of the Party's Disciplinary Code of Conduct.





"Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating, and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are fundamental to the values of uMkhonto weSizwe Party", reads the statement.





MK Party President, former president Jacob Zuma, has ordered his daughter Zuma-Sambudla to publicly apologise to Shivambu and all structures she serves in or leads.





Zuma says failure to comply with this directive will result in her termination of membership and her recall from all party responsibilities, including Parliament.





"Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of Commander Duduzile Zuma's membership in uMkhonto weSizwe Party and her recall from all Party responsibilities.





"uMkhonto weSizwe Party is a movement of the people, grounded in maximum discipline and strict adherence to the Disciplinary Code of Conduct. No member, regardless of position, is above the Constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe”, concludes the statement.





