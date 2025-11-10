Zuma-Sambudla case ‘difficult to prove’, says legal expert

The MK Party MP and daughter of former president, Jacob Zuma, is accused of inciting the violence that broke out during the 2021 July unrest, through several social media posts on her X account.

Her 11-day trial on terrorism-related charges is set to start in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Zuma-Sambudla insists she is being targeted.

Mpumelelo Zikalala from Zikalala Attorneys says the state will have to work hard to prove its case.

“What is written down on your social media, we must then be able to prove that after reading it, I was incited or was motivated to go and look. Now, if you look at the nature of the tweet, there's no identification of a building or a name or a particular entity; it's just a tweet, which is on its own.

“But that should be the job of the state to see that this is the evidence that we have. We need to punish you for that.”

Zikalala says there is also a technical aspect to the State's case.

“This is the tweet that came from her account. We have been able to preserve that evidence. There is proof that it has not been tampered with. And then the second part, the incitement part of it, which for me would be a bit of a difficult one.

“So, we may see a lot of expert witnesses, who are going to come through in the preservation of the evidence and interpretation of what has been stated, and I do not think they will be able to finish it within these ten days.”

The unrest in 2021 was marked by widespread looting and violence that claimed more than 350 lives and caused billions in damage to the economy.

Earlier this year, Zuma-Sambudla handed herself over to the police and was subsequently released on warning.

The charges were brought forward by Paul O’Sullivan of Forensics for Justice, who submitted a detailed forensic report analysing Zuma-Sambudla’s social media activity during the riots.

