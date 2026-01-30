Zuma, Mbeki applications for Khampepe recusal from TRC hearings dismissed

Justice Khampepe was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to chair the commission, which is investigating alleged attempts to stop prosecutions of apartheid-era cases.





ALSO READ: Zuma demands Khampepe recusal from TRC inquiry





The applications cited alleged conflicts of interest arising from Khampepe’s previous roles at the TRC and the National Prosecuting Authority.





The former apex court justice is also accused of giving undisclosed legal advice to the commission’s chief evidence leader, raising questions about impartiality.





Former president Zuma has also raised an issue of perceived personal hostility against him, as Khampepe authored and delivered the landmark majority judgment of the Constitutional Court that sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison.





"It is alleged that she provided undisclosed legal advice to Advocate Semenya SC, including guidance on issues to address and submissions to advance through his legal representative, Advocate Vas Soni SC, in order to defeat the recusal application over which she was to preside," the Jacob Zuma Foundation said.





"If established, this conduct constitutes a grave breach of judicial ethics, undermines the principle of audi alteram partem, and fatally compromises the appearance of impartiality."





Zuma has vowed to refer the alleged conduct to the Judicial Service Commission separately.





The Mbeki applicants included former cabinet ministers Brigitte Mabandla, Charles Nqakula, Thoko Didiza, and Ronnie Kasrils.





In her ruling, she said Zuma and Mbeki had failed to establish any reasonable apprehension of bias, and unreasonably delayed bringing their recusal applications.





The ruling means the former presidents will have to testify before the commission.