Zuma Foundation denies wrongdoing after Epstein file mentions

US authorities on Friday released the latest cache of files related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.





The files contained references to numerous high-profile figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and British billionaire Richard Branson.





In a statement on Sunday, the former president’s foundation said the “so-called “revelation relies on innuendo, third-party emails and guilt by association, and does not allege or prove any unlawful or improper conduct by Zuma.”





The response follows the release of documents by the US Department of Justice, which include emails referencing a private dinner involving Zuma during his 2010 state visit to the United Kingdom.





The emails suggest that a dinner was organised at the Ritz Hotel by individuals connected to Epstein, and that a Russian model was invited to attend.





Zuma was in London at the time on an official visit at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II and was accompanied by his wife, Tobeka Madiba Zuma.





While Daily Maverick reported on the emails, it acknowledged that the documents do not accuse Zuma of any wrongdoing or establish a direct relationship between him and Epstein.





The Jacob Zuma Foundation says linking Zuma to the late American sex offender's crimes is irresponsible and amounts to an unfair attempt to tarnish his name.





