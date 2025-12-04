Zuma demands Khampepe recusal from TRC inquiry

The Khampepe Commission is looking into whether there were attempts to prevent investigations and prosecutions into apartheid-era crimes.





Zuma’s lawyers have written to the Commission arguing that the process is "tainted” due to what they call judicial bias and unconstitutional conduct by Khampepe.





ALSO READ: South Africa's apartheid crimes panel's work 'unfinished' 30 years on





In the letter, Zuma's lawyers argue that Khampepe was part of the group of Constitutional Court justices that sent him to jail for contempt of court in 2021, after he refused to cooperate with the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.





The lawyers argue her past rulings and public comments make her unfit to preside over his matter.





They say Zuma cannot submit to a process led by someone he believes threatens his rights.





Zuma’s team wants clarity before 8 December on whether he can make more submissions or if the Commission will accept their recusal demand.





