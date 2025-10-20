Zulu throne battle could go to ConCourt

That's according to some members of the Zulu royal family supporting Prince Simakade Zulu, the stepbrother of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

They have rejected the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling that upheld President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu as the rightful monarch.

The members held a media briefing in Durban on Sunday.

They argue the court process failed to fully acknowledge Zulu customary law and say they’re seeking legal advice on whether to approach the Constitutional Court.

Earlier this month, the SCA overturned a North Gauteng High Court judgment that had set aside King Misuzulu’s official recognition, reaffirming the legitimacy of his ascension to the throne.

Their spokesperson Prince Thokozani Zulu says the dispute has left the Zulu nation divided.

ALSO READ: King Misuzulu calls for unity following SCA win

He says political interference has worsened tensions within the royal household...

“In fact, [this could lead] any other family or traditional institution to permanent division. That's possible because we believe that any form of interference is predicated upon certain particular interests, whether political or economic, particularly in our case.”

The case was brought by Simakade and their uncle Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who have challenged Mizulu’s appointment since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2021.

