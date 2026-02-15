Zulu Royal alarmed over Tongaat Hulett liquidation, urges farmer protection
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The company’s business rescue practitioners say they've exhausted all options to save the embattled sugar producer.
They're approaching the courts to have it placed under provisional liquidation.
AmaZulu Royal Chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi says the collapse would be a severe blow, particularly for black and emerging sugarcane farmers who had hoped the company would recover and stabilise the sector.
SAFDA urges calm amid Tongaat Hulett's imminent provisional liquidation
His spokesperson Wonder Jaca says the development is a double setback for growers, many of whom are still owed payments for sugarcane already delivered to the company.
" The Zulu Royal Chancellor has ensured that he [has] direct engagement with Vision Sugar Group, who are the people who have now assumed ownership of Tongaat Hullet, to make them aware that anything that won't prioritise the people of this province, the farmers and the workers won't be entertained or be accepted.
"That is why we are stating that the farmers will be paid after SARS and the employers, it's not a negotiation. It's not a request, but it is an instruction."
