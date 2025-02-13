Zulu king 'has no power' to suspend Ingonyama board

There's been a back-and-forth between the King and the Land Reform and Rural Development Minister about who has the authority to appoint or suspend board members.





The minister overturned the suspensions.





The Ingonyama Trust controls 2.8 million hectares of communal land in the province.





"Only the minister is empowered in terms of the regulations to remove a member of the board," says Parliament's legal advisor, Bulelani Simani.





"If he or she is of the opinion that sufficient reasons exist for such removals, the chairperson of the board does not have the power to appoint, suspend or dismiss the member of the board.





"The powers and duties of the chairperson are limited to the provision of its legislation."





The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development plans to meet with King Misuzulu to resolve the tensions between him and the board.





