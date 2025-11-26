Zondi: Infrastructure failures keep tourists from Mandela capture site

Zondi says that many attractions, including major heritage sites, remain difficult to access due to damaged or neglected roads.





On Tuesday, Zondi joined the uMngeni deputy mayor and KZN Tourism board members for a visit to the Mandela Capture Site in Howick.

It's one of the places where tourists have complained.





" They were expressing displeasure, saying that they came to see this important site, which depicts the history of our iconic leader, Nelson Mandela.





But they were really flabbergasted to actually find that they could not have easy access onto the site itself because of the roads, which is the reason why now you see that there is a lot of work that is being done to improve access to the site."





He says failing to fix these issues amounts to sabotaging people who’ve invested in tourism.





On beaches, MEC Zondi says only one remains closed on the coast.





He adds that water-quality testing has improved and that the deterioration of infrastructure is not due to municipal mismanagement, but damage caused by the floods.





" The infrastructure was not destroyed in the beach itself, but the infrastructure was destroyed further up, pipes that bring sewage into the beaches.





"So it's not just the responsibility of the eThekwini Municipality to deal with the North Beach, it's the responsibility of the province, national government, water affairs, and it is the responsibility of all, every other agency that you can find that is responsible."





Zondi says communities and the economy rely on municipalities to play their part.





