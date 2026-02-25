Zimbabwe pulls out of US health aid talks

The US has been striking new health‑aid agreements across Africa after Trump tore down the long‑standing USAID agency and curtailed the role of NGOs.

But critics say the deals give Washington broad access to health data and risk shifting control of disease‑response systems away from national authorities.

The embassy confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Zimbabwe had ended the talks.

"We believe this collaboration would have delivered extraordinary benefits for Zimbabwean communities especially the 1.2 million men, women and children currently receiving HIV treatment through US-supported programmes," ambassador Pamela Tremont was quoted as saying.

"We will now turn to the difficult and regrettable task of winding down our health assistance in Zimbabwe."

The deal would have provided $367 million in funding over five years, according to the statement.

AFP also obtained a letter late Tuesday from the secretary for foreign affairs, dated December 23, stating that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa had directed officials to halt the negotiations because the terms threatened the country's autonomy.

"Zimbabwe must discontinue any negotiation, with the USA, on the clearly lop-sided MoU that blatantly compromises and undermines the sovereignty and independence of Zimbabwe," said the letter, which had not previously been made public.

The US last year began pursuing one‑on‑one health agreements under its "America First" strategy, aiming to counter China's influence on the continent -- where Beijing's spending has long centred on large infrastructure projects financed through loans.

The first pact was signed with Kenya in December but has since been challenged in court by a Kenyan senator alleging constitutional breaches.

More than a dozen countries have signed on including Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho and Eswatini

