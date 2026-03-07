Zille pledges to fix Joburg service delivery woes in manifesto

Top of the agenda on her plans is to resolve the water crisis in the city.

The city has experienced water shortages in recent months promoting national government to intervene.

Zille launched her election manifesto at City Hall on Saturday.

The launch comes as the party is preparing to gain more support in the upcoming local government elections expected to be held later this year.

The city is experiencing water crisis due to lack of maintenance of the water infrastructure.

She outlined top priorities that her administration would focus on which include fixing city potholes and intersections, reclaiming hijacked building, attracting over 200,000 jobs amongst others.

Firstly, Zille vowed to ensure the supply of reliable water and electricity.

READ: Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announces DA leadership bid

"We will ring-fence revenues paid for the most important services and invest in improving those services. We will partner with the private sector to build Joburg’s future.”

She said her administration would use modern technology to protect major intersections from vandalism.

"We will fill potholes within 72 hours, get 95% of traffic lights working and repaint road markings."

Third pledge is to attract 200,000 new jobs to Joburg.

"We will bring Joburg’s business centres back to life, Joburg can only be saved in partnership with business and the City’s heroic residents."

Zille also pledged to restore law and order in the metro and make public spaces safer.

"We will reclaim hijacked buildings and stop land invasions. We will have zero tolerance for illegal immigration and fire corrupt officials,” she added.

The former Cape Town mayor also pledged to create a professional, modern government.

By hiring competent professionals, reward good performance, and punish poor performance.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)