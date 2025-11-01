Zikalala launches small harbour project in Port Shepstone
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has
announced plans to build small harbours in neglected coastal towns.
Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala launched the first phase of the initiative in Port Shepstone, on the KZN south coast on Friday.
He says most of the country's existing harbours were built before 1994, with many located in the Western Cape.
Zikalala says the new programme aims to redefine coastal access and unlock economic opportunity for underserved communities.
ALSO READ: Strides being made to clear Durban port backlog: Transnet
“The proposed small harbour of Port Shepstone is located within a kilometre, southeast of the central business district of Port Shepstone and it is near Oribi Plaza.
“Development now of Port Shepstone, which is [in a] pre-implementation stage [that] talk[s] to feasibility planning. Then phase two will be about ensuring that we design, construct. Then the last will be operation.”
He says Port Edward and Hibberdene are among the other sites identified for development.
