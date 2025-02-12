Zikalala defends land expropriation as global practice

" In the United States, they call it eminent domain. In Singapore and India, they call it land accusation. In New Zealand, Ireland, and UK, they call it compulsory purchase. In Russia, Canada, and Brazil, they call it expropriation."

During the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address yesterday, Zikalala described the misinformation surrounding land grabs as unfortunate. He also took a jab at Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson for his stance on the Expropriation Act.

"When a minister publicly says the act will not be implemented when he is still in office, such a response bears the need for self-development. There are many ministers who would have not been comfortable with other acts but upon taking office, they implement them."



IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for more clarity on certain aspects of the act.

"The unfolding drama and the international diplomatic fallout around the Expropriation Act is deeply concerning. We condemn those who spread misinformation and work against our collective, national interest to rebuild South Africa."