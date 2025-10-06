Zibi, Maimane, and De Lille join forces to launch Unite for Change
Updated | By Bulletin
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has called for a complete reset of South Africa’s political leadership.
The GOOD Party, Build One South Africa, and Rise Mzansi have joined forces to create a new political party called Unite for Change.
It will be registered with the Independent Electoral Commission to contest in next year's local government elections.
The three individual parties will, however, still exist independently.
GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille says Unite for Change will have ethical leadership, improve job opportunities, and enhance service delivery.
"It's a new inclusion direction, consolidating our parties and resources is but the first step."
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane believes the country isn't best served by having multiple political parties.
"Local government is highly regulated it is a direct programme and what we need is put forward to South Africans and say, if person X who is ethical, competent, is a person who's worked in communities, we will identify and train them over time and work with them."
"Ultimately, you put forward this compelling offer. I'm inviting citizens to focus on that."
