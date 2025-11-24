Zelensky hails 'important steps' in peace talks but says more work needed

Ukrainian, American and European officials met in Switzerland Sunday after a US proposal to end Russia's almost four-year invasion was widely criticised as heeding to Moscow's demands.

All sides claimed progress negotiations in Geneva, with a joint statement calling them "constructive."

EU leaders are expected to hold emergency Ukraine talks on the sidelines of a summit in Angola later on Monday.

"In the steps we have coordinated with the side of the US, we've managed to keep extremely sensitive points," Zelensky told a conference in Sweden, speaking via video link.

These included "the full release of all Ukrainian prisoners of war under the all-for-all formula and civilians, and the complete return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia."

Kyiv has throughout the war said Russia had illegally taken Ukrainian children from occupied territories into Russia, seeking their return.

"These are important steps, but to achieve real peace, more, more is needed," Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine stands at a "critical moment" and vowed to look for "compromises that strengthen but not weaken us."

A 28-point US proposal last week spooked Europe, as it provided Moscow to gain even more territory that it occupies, with many in Kyiv and the EU seeing it as effective capitulation to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin wants legal recognition for what he has stolen," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin said Monday it was not informed on the results of the Geneva talks.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was aware that "adjustments" were made to the plan that was initially endorsed by Donald Trump and welcomed by Putin.

"We will wait," Peskov said.

