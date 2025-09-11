LISTEN: Zarah Ramsamy murder case remains unsolved one year on
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A Durban family says they haven't given up on the hope of seeing their daughter's killers behind bars.
A Durban family says they haven't given up on the hope of seeing their daughter's killers behind bars.
"That's my daily prayer, that my sons and my husband and us as a family, we should at least know that justice was served for us,” says Shay Ramsamy.
Thursday marked a year since 11-year-oldZarah Ramsamywas killed during a hijacking in Malvern, south of Durban.
The attackers targeted her mother's car outside a popular restaurant. In video footage widely shared online, the child was seen trying to hide under the SUV. The crime sent shockwaves through the country.
KZN police have told Newswatch that no arrests have been made yet.
READ: NPA probes bungled case linked to Zarah Ramsamy's death
Zarah's mother says she's disappointed by the lack of progress in her daughter's case.
"Her absence in the home, it's quite loud. As a family, we are drawing strength from God and from each other as well. Sometimes we say with time things would get better, but with times things just feel a whole lot worse. And the fact that no arrest has been made, that also hurts us even more."
Listen to the full interview below:
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
A home filled with laughter: The Shangase family housewarming
From 67 minutes to forever: KZN turned Mandela Day into a new home for t...East Coast Breakfast 53 minutes ago
-
New season, new targets: KZN's waters are on
Great news for your weekend plans! KZN's waters are in "full beast mode,...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago