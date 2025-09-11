LISTEN: Zarah Ramsamy murder case remains unsolved one year on

"That's my daily prayer, that my sons and my husband and us as a family, we should at least know that justice was served for us,” says Shay Ramsamy.





Thursday marked a year since 11-year-oldZarah Ramsamywas killed during a hijacking in Malvern, south of Durban.





The attackers targeted her mother's car outside a popular restaurant. In video footage widely shared online, the child was seen trying to hide under the SUV. The crime sent shockwaves through the country.





KZN police have told Newswatch that no arrests have been made yet.





Zarah's mother says she's disappointed by the lack of progress in her daughter's case.









"Her absence in the home, it's quite loud. As a family, we are drawing strength from God and from each other as well. Sometimes we say with time things would get better, but with times things just feel a whole lot worse. And the fact that no arrest has been made, that also hurts us even more."

