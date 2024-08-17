 Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule to be laid to rest
Updated | By Newswatch

The funeral service of radio personality and Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule is taking place at the Durban ICC on Saturday. 

The businesswoman, who died in hospital on Monday, was granted an official provincial category 2 funeral by the Presidency. 

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli described Mbokazi-Nkambule as a visionary and pathfinder who changed many lives.


